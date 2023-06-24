The Chicago Bears have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last season.

Last year the Bears won just twice at home and once away from home.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

In their division, the Bears were winless (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields passed for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games for the Panthers.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 914 yards (53.8 per game).

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards compiled 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +6600 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +6600 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

