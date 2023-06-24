The Chicago White Sox, including Clint Frazier (batting .179 in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

James Paxton TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier is batting .204 with a double, a triple and nine walks.

This year, Frazier has posted at least one hit in nine of 19 games (47.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.

Frazier has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 .227 AVG .188 .320 OBP .316 .273 SLG .250 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 5/3 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 2

