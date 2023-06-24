Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) versus the Chicago Cubs (36-38) at London Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 24.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (7-2, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-1, 5.56 ERA).
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cubs have won 21 out of the 36 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Chicago has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 338 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
|June 18
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
|June 19
|@ Pirates
|W 8-0
|Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
|June 20
|@ Pirates
|W 4-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 21
|@ Pirates
|W 8-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Jack Flaherty
|June 27
|Phillies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
|June 28
|Phillies
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 29
|Phillies
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
|June 30
|Guardians
|-
|Justin Steele vs Tanner Bibee
