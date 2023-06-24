Saturday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) versus the Chicago Cubs (36-38) at London Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cardinals. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (7-2, 2.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-1, 5.56 ERA).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

  • Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite eight times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Cubs have won 21 out of the 36 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.
  • Chicago has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago has scored 338 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 17 Orioles W 3-2 Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
June 18 Orioles L 6-3 Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
June 19 @ Pirates W 8-0 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
June 20 @ Pirates W 4-0 Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 21 @ Pirates W 8-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
June 24 @ Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
June 25 @ Cardinals - Marcus Stroman vs Jack Flaherty
June 27 Phillies - Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
June 28 Phillies - Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
June 29 Phillies - Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
June 30 Guardians - Justin Steele vs Tanner Bibee

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.