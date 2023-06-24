Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Saturday at London Stadium against Justin Steele, who will start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 19th in MLB play with 82 total home runs.

Chicago is 19th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 16th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Chicago has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.261).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.71 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Steele is trying to record his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.

Steele has put up 11 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Marcus Stroman Jack Flaherty 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.