Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .263.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 44 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has an RBI in 22 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (25 of 72), with two or more runs seven times (9.7%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.301
|AVG
|.225
|.367
|OBP
|.335
|.448
|SLG
|.348
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|34/15
|K/BB
|38/21
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-1) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
