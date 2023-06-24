Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .201.
  • In 51.9% of his 54 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • In 54 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
  • In eight games this year (14.8%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (24.1%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 28
.253 AVG .155
.330 OBP .224
.333 SLG .206
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
9 RBI 7
17/10 K/BB 19/6
4 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Paxton (3-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
