Nick Madrigal and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (117 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: London Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .252.

In 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%) Madrigal has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

In 41 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Madrigal has picked up an RBI in 22.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.8% of his games.

In 29.3% of his games this season (12 of 41), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .250 AVG .255 .320 OBP .328 .309 SLG .291 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 8 7/3 K/BB 6/4 2 SB 2

