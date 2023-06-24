Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .511 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 19 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 107th in slugging.
- Hoerner has had a hit in 50 of 66 games this season (75.8%), including multiple hits 23 times (34.8%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (7.6%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this season (21 of 66), with more than one RBI 11 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.295
|AVG
|.271
|.340
|OBP
|.326
|.423
|SLG
|.372
|10
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|1
|22
|RBI
|16
|14/9
|K/BB
|20/10
|10
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 73 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.56 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
