The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 58 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .269 with 20 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 40 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 58), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 20 games this season (34.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .240 AVG .292 .342 OBP .362 .333 SLG .492 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 14 19/14 K/BB 43/15 0 SB 1

