Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tim Anderson (batting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Red Sox Player Props
|White Sox vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Red Sox
|White Sox vs Red Sox Odds
|White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .245 with nine doubles and 12 walks.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 32 of 53 games this season (60.4%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In 53 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In 10 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 26.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.234
|AVG
|.254
|.263
|OBP
|.302
|.266
|SLG
|.305
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|20/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton (3-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.