Saturday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (40-37) against the Chicago White Sox (32-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (3-1) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (4-8) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have come away with 14 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 13 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (312 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule