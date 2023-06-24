Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will look to beat Lance Lynn, the Chicago White Sox's named starter, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. A 9-run total has been set for the contest.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 2-6-2 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 14 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 11 of its 35 games, or 31.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 33 of its 77 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have an against the spread mark of 5-4-0 in nine games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-20 14-25 12-21 20-24 25-34 7-11

