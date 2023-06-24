Sportsbooks have listed player props for Andrew Vaughn and others when the Boston Red Sox visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 67 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 44 runs.

He's slashed .242/.325/.437 on the season.

Vaughn has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 16 walks and 38 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .263/.321/.529 so far this year.

Robert brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 78 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.358/.455 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 at Twins Jun. 20 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.