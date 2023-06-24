Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .269 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (27 of 44), with more than one hit eight times (18.2%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (13.6%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (40.9%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.309
|AVG
|.234
|.342
|OBP
|.291
|.515
|SLG
|.364
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|14/4
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
