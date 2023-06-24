The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .260.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 32 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In 8.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has driven in a run in 13 games this year (21.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.2%).
  • In 19.7% of his games this year (12 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.255 AVG .264
.307 OBP .322
.372 SLG .400
7 XBH 9
2 HR 3
6 RBI 12
19/6 K/BB 25/9
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Paxton (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
