Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (37-38) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) at London Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 10:10 AM ET on June 25.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (9-4) against the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (1-2).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM ET Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have won 22, or 59.5%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 5-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Chicago has scored 347 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs' 3.90 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule