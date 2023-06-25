The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will send Marcus Stroman and Matthew Liberatore, respectively, out to start when the two squads square off on Sunday at London Stadium, at 10:10 AM ET.

The favored Cubs have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 11.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite nine times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have gone 22-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.5% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Chicago has gone 9-7 (56.2%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 58.3% chance to win.

In the 75 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-37-1).

The Cubs have gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 17-21 15-19 22-19 24-29 13-9

