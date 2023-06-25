After three rounds of play at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Leona Maguire is in the lead (-100), shooting a seven-under 206.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 8:15 AM ET

8:15 AM ET Venue: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Leona Maguire

Tee Time: 10:38 AM ET

10:38 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-7)

1st (-7) Odds to Win: -100

Maguire Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 4 2 6th Round 2 68 -3 5 2 5th Round 3 69 -2 4 2 10th

Jenny Shin

Tee Time: 10:38 AM ET

10:38 AM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-6)

2nd (-6) Odds to Win: +350

Shin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 5 3 6th Round 2 72 +1 4 3 38th Round 3 66 -5 5 0 1st

Ruoning Yin

Tee Time: 10:27 AM ET

10:27 AM ET Current Rank: 4th (-4)

4th (-4) Odds to Win: +1000

Yin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 2 0 2nd Round 2 73 +2 2 4 52nd Round 3 69 -2 4 2 10th

Stephanie Meadow

Tee Time: 10:38 AM ET

10:38 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-5)

3rd (-5) Odds to Win: +1100

Meadow Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +2 2 2 44th Round 2 68 -3 4 1 5th Round 3 67 -4 5 1 3rd

Jin-young Ko

Tee Time: 10:16 AM ET

10:16 AM ET Current Rank: 6th (-3)

6th (-3) Odds to Win: +1100

Ko Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 +1 5 4 33rd Round 2 69 -2 6 4 9th Round 3 69 -2 6 4 10th

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Lee-Anne Pace 4th (-4) +2500 Xiyu Lin 8th (-2) +3000 Lauren Coughlin 6th (-3) +4000 Rose Zhang 12th (-1) +5000 Megan Khang 8th (-2) +5000 Yuka Saso 8th (-2) +5000 Mina Harigae 8th (-2) +8000 Celine Boutier 12th (-1) +8000 Grace Kim 12th (-1) +10000 Ashleigh Buhai 18th (E) +12500

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.