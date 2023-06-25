Madison Keys will start competition in Wimbledon versus Sonay Kartal in the round of 128. Her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, ended via forfeit in the semifinal. Keys' odds to win this tournament at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground are +4000.

Keys at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Keys' Next Match

Keys will open up at Wimbledon by matching up with Kartal in the round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4 (at 6:00 AM ET).

Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +4000

US Open odds to win: +3300

Keys Stats

Keys won her last match, 6-3, 6-3 over Cori Gauff in the semifinals of Viking International Eastbourne on June 30, 2023.

In 17 tournaments over the past year, Keys is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 27-16.

In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Keys has gone 4-0.

Over the past year (across all court types), Keys has played 43 matches and 20.8 games per match.

Keys, over the past 12 months, has played four matches on grass, and 19.8 games per match.

Keys, over the past 12 months, has won 70.2% of her service games and 37.1% of her return games.

Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Keys has won 84.6% of her games on serve and 42.5% on return.

