Maxime Cressy meets Laslo Djere to open play in Wimbledon (in the round of 128). In his last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), he was eliminated by Zhizhen Zhang in the round of 16. Cressy currently is +30000 to win it all at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Cressy at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Cressy's Next Match

In his opener at Wimbledon, Cressy will face Djere on Tuesday, July 4 at 6:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Cressy currently has odds of -140 to win his next match versus Djere. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Maxime Cressy Grand Slam Odds

Wimbledon odds to win: +30000

Cressy Stats

In his most recent match, Cressy came up short 6-3, 5-7, 4-6 against Zhang in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne.

Cressy is 19-27 over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.

Cressy is 5-3 on grass over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Cressy, over the past 12 months, has played 46 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.5 games per match.

In his eight matches on a grass surface over the past year, Cressy has averaged 26.1 games.

Over the past year, Cressy has been victorious in 13.6% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games.

On grass over the past year, Cressy has been victorious in 84.1% of his service games and 18.6% of his return games.

