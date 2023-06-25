Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox play Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 14th in MLB play with 89 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .391.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (317 total).

The White Sox rank last in MLB with a .292 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.356).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox L 3-1 Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Reid Detmers 6/28/2023 Angels - Away Lucas Giolito Shohei Ohtani 6/29/2023 Angels - Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris

