Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .349, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .377.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 78.9% of his 71 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 71 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 22.5% of his games this year (16 of 71), with more than one RBI three times (4.2%).
- He has scored in 30 of 71 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.323
|AVG
|.250
|.389
|OBP
|.309
|.414
|SLG
|.343
|12
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|23/14
|K/BB
|20/10
|5
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
