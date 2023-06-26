Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .253.
- Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (34 of 46), with multiple hits eight times (17.4%).
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has an RBI in 22 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 46 games so far this season.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.307
|AVG
|.185
|.343
|OBP
|.250
|.465
|SLG
|.432
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|22/6
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (1-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
