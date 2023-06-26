Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .222.
- Burger has gotten a hit in 30 of 60 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 60), and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has an RBI in 20 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|.268
|AVG
|.163
|.314
|OBP
|.215
|.661
|SLG
|.384
|19
|XBH
|9
|12
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|9
|34/7
|K/BB
|38/3
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 4.02 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.