The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .222.

Burger has gotten a hit in 30 of 60 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 60), and 7.9% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has an RBI in 20 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 24 .268 AVG .163 .314 OBP .215 .661 SLG .384 19 XBH 9 12 HR 5 28 RBI 9 34/7 K/BB 38/3 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings