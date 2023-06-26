Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Dylan Cease, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The White Sox have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Angels (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -140 +115 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in 16, or 34%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a record of 8-17 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 34 of its 79 chances.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 14-25 14-21 20-24 26-34 8-11

