On Monday, Yasmani Grandal (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Red Sox.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .262 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 54.0% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 22.2% of his games this season (14 of 63), with more than one RBI five times (7.9%).

He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .260 AVG .264 .308 OBP .322 .400 SLG .400 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

