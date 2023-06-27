Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .558 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .344.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 131st in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 56 of 72 games this year (77.8%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (26.4%).
- He has homered in one of 72 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (22.2%), with more than one RBI in three of them (4.2%).
- He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.323
|AVG
|.243
|.389
|OBP
|.301
|.414
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|23/14
|K/BB
|21/10
|5
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.10 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), 10th in WHIP (1.056), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
