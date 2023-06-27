On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .240.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this year (53 of 77), with at least two hits 15 times (19.5%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (15.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this season (37.7%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 of 77 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .259 AVG .222 .350 OBP .296 .510 SLG .368 18 XBH 14 9 HR 3 23 RBI 22 24/14 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 0

