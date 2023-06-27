Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .254 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.
- In 30 of 45 games this season (66.7%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (15.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.222
|AVG
|.284
|.304
|OBP
|.333
|.420
|SLG
|.477
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|18/8
|K/BB
|20/8
|5
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.