Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 125 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .254 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks.

In 30 of 45 games this season (66.7%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (15.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .222 AVG .284 .304 OBP .333 .420 SLG .477 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 12 18/8 K/BB 20/8 5 SB 5

