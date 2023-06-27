Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (37-39) and Philadelphia Phillies (40-37) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on June 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (1-2) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (2-5) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Cubs were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have won in 14, or 38.9%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 11 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (352 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Schedule