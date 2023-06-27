Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Phillies (-130).

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -130 +105 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 38.9%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 11-15, a 42.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 37 of its 76 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 17-22 15-20 22-19 24-29 13-10

