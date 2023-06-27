How to Watch the Cubs vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 85 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 352 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cubs rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has the 10th-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.263 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (2-5) will make his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, June 18, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Taillon has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 9-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-5
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Ranger Suárez
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Tanner Bibee
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Aaron Civale
|7/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Gavin Williams
