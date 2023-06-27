On Tuesday, June 27 at 8:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (40-37) visit the Chicago Cubs (37-39) at Wrigley Field. Ranger Suarez will get the nod for the Phillies, while Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Cubs.

The favored Phillies have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +110. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (1-2, 3.50 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-5, 6.54 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 27 (58.7%) of those contests.

The Phillies have a 21-11 record (winning 65.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 11-13 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1400) 0.5 (+280) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

