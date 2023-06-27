Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Phillies on June 27, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Nico Hoerner and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs ahead of their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 81 hits with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .282/.329/.401 on the year.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has put up 71 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .267/.391/.429 slash line on the year.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- He's going for his sixth straight quality start.
- Suarez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In eight appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 14
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Nationals
|Jun. 4
|7.0
|8
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Mets
|May. 30
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has collected 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .313/.359/.490 slash line so far this season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 24
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Stott Stats
- Bryson Stott has 87 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .295/.332/.420 slash line on the year.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
