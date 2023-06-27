The Philadelphia Phillies (40-37) and Chicago Cubs (37-39) square off on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (2-5, 6.54 ERA).

Cubs vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (1-2, 3.50 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-5, 6.54 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (2-5) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.54 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday, June 18 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

During 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.54 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .296 to his opponents.

Taillon is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Taillon will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.4 frames per outing.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Jameson Taillon vs. Phillies

He will match up with a Phillies offense that is hitting .257 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .414 (12th in the league) with 80 total home runs (21st in MLB action).

In 2 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Taillon has a 23.14 ERA and a 3.857 WHIP while his opponents are batting .429.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies' Suarez (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across eight games.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Ranger Suárez vs. Cubs

The Cubs have scored 352 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They have 634 hits, 18th in baseball, with 85 home runs (19th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 5-for-11 with a double and four RBI in two innings this season.

