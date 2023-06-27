Cubs vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 27
The Philadelphia Phillies (40-37) and Chicago Cubs (37-39) square off on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
The Phillies will give the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (2-5, 6.54 ERA).
Cubs vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (1-2, 3.50 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-5, 6.54 ERA)
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon
- Taillon (2-5) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 6.54 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday, June 18 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- During 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.54 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .296 to his opponents.
- Taillon is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this outing.
- Taillon will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.4 frames per outing.
- In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Jameson Taillon vs. Phillies
- He will match up with a Phillies offense that is hitting .257 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .414 (12th in the league) with 80 total home runs (21st in MLB action).
- In 2 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Taillon has a 23.14 ERA and a 3.857 WHIP while his opponents are batting .429.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez
- The Phillies' Suarez (1-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across eight games.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Suarez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.
Ranger Suárez vs. Cubs
- The Cubs have scored 352 runs this season, which ranks 13th in MLB. They have 634 hits, 18th in baseball, with 85 home runs (19th in the league).
- The left-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 5-for-11 with a double and four RBI in two innings this season.
