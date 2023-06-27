Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .267.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.2% of his 74 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (24 of 74), with two or more RBI nine times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season (27 of 74), with two or more runs eight times (10.8%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.301
|AVG
|.234
|.367
|OBP
|.347
|.448
|SLG
|.372
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|13
|34/15
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Suarez (1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
