Dansby Swanson and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .267.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.

In 62.2% of his 74 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (24 of 74), with two or more RBI nine times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season (27 of 74), with two or more runs eight times (10.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .301 AVG .234 .367 OBP .347 .448 SLG .372 12 XBH 11 4 HR 4 21 RBI 13 34/15 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings