Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .203 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

In 57 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Andrus has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .258 AVG .152 .337 OBP .220 .333 SLG .202 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/6 4 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings