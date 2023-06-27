On Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-9) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-3) 160.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-3.5) 160.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-3.5) 160.5 -160 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-2.5) 163.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Storm have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • Minnesota has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 7-3.
  • So far this season, four out of the Lynx's 13 games have hit the over.
  • Storm games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.