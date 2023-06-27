The Green Bay Packers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it allowed 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

The Packers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.

Green Bay had a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

Dillon also had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, catching 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Quay Walker compiled 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +6600 9 November 5 Rams - +5000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +6600 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

