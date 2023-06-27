On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (batting .059 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles and 12 walks while hitting .236.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 55 games played this season, he has not homered.

Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 25.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .224 AVG .246 .252 OBP .292 .255 SLG .295 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 21/4 K/BB 23/8 2 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings