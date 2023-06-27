Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Tim Anderson (batting .059 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles and 12 walks while hitting .236.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 55 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 25.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.224
|AVG
|.246
|.252
|OBP
|.292
|.255
|SLG
|.295
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|21/4
|K/BB
|23/8
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.10 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (6-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), 10th in WHIP (1.056), and second in K/9 (11.8).
