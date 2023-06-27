Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cardinals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Cubs vs Phillies
|Cubs vs Phillies Odds
|Cubs vs Phillies Prediction
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .245.
- Mancini has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this season (33 of 59), with at least two hits 10 times (16.9%).
- He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Mancini has driven home a run in 15 games this season (25.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 30.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.286
|AVG
|.204
|.369
|OBP
|.265
|.440
|SLG
|.290
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|11
|28/11
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (1-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.