How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who will start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 92 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 322 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .291 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.344 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Texas Rangers.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 15 starts this season.
- In 15 starts, Kopech has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
|6/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Brayan Bello
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Reid Detmers
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jaime Barria
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Luis Medina
|7/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Paul Blackburn
