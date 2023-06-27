Luis Robert brings a three-game homer streak into the Chicago White Sox's (34-46) game against the Los Angeles Angels (43-37) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani (6-3, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (3-6, 4.06 ERA).

White Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (6-3, 3.24 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-6, 4.06 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox are sending Kopech (3-6) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.06 ERA and 94 strikeouts over 82 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.

Kopech has collected five quality starts this season.

Kopech is trying to collect his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Michael Kopech vs. Angels

He meets an Angels offense that ranks sixth in the league with 399 total runs scored while batting .258 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .442 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 116 home runs (fourth in the league).

Kopech has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 against the Angels this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani (6-3) will take the mound for the Angels, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 3.24 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .183.

He's looking to extend his 15-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, 1.056 WHIP ranks 10th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.

