Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and an RBI), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 11 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .261.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 34 of 64 games this season (53.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (23.4%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Grandal has driven in a run in 14 games this year (21.9%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.8%).
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.261
|.308
|OBP
|.320
|.400
|SLG
|.396
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.10 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Ohtani (6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, 1.056 WHIP ranks 10th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.