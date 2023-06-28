Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 69.2% of his 78 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (39.7%), including three multi-run games (3.8%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.259
|AVG
|.223
|.350
|OBP
|.295
|.510
|SLG
|.365
|18
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|23
|24/14
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.07 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Barria makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, June 18 when the righty tossed three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
