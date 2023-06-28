On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Jaime Barria. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

In 69.2% of his 78 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has had an RBI in 30 games this year (38.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (39.7%), including three multi-run games (3.8%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .259 AVG .223 .350 OBP .295 .510 SLG .365 18 XBH 14 9 HR 3 23 RBI 23 24/14 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings