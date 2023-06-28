The Chicago Bears have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago covered five times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 10 Bears games last season went over the point total.

It was a hard season for Chicago, which ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

Last year the Bears won just twice at home and once on the road.

Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).

In their division, the Bears lost every game (0-6), and they were 1-11 in their conference.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields had 17 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).

Fields also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 receptions for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

On the ground for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 914 yards (53.8 per game).

In 13 games, Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.

T.J. Edwards totaled 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, two sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +15000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +8000 6 October 15 Vikings - +6600 7 October 22 Raiders - +8000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2800 9 November 5 @ Saints - +3000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +6600 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

