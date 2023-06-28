On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 16 walks while hitting .260.

In 67.4% of his games this season (31 of 46), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (21.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (15.2%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has driven home a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 58.7% of his games this year (27 of 46), with two or more runs six times (13.0%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .235 AVG .284 .313 OBP .333 .435 SLG .477 11 XBH 8 3 HR 4 10 RBI 12 19/8 K/BB 20/8 5 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings