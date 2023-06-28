Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (37-40) and the Philadelphia Phillies (41-37) facing off at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (6-5) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (7-4) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 10 times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (353 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule