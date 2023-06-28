The Philadelphia Phillies (41-37) and the Chicago Cubs (37-40) will match up on Wednesday, June 28 at Wrigley Field, with Aaron Nola pitching for the Phillies and Drew Smyly toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (6-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (7-4, 3.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ian Happ get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 28, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 17-10 (winning 63% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 7-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 10-10 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+170) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+260) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +350 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.