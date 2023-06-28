Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Jaime Barria

Jaime Barria TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .200.

Andrus has recorded a hit in 29 of 58 games this year (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (15.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has had an RBI in nine games this season (15.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (22.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .258 AVG .147 .337 OBP .221 .333 SLG .196 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/7 4 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings