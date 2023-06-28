Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jaime Barria on the hill, on June 28 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Jaime Barria
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .200.
- Andrus has recorded a hit in 29 of 58 games this year (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (15.5%).
- He has gone deep in two of 58 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Andrus has had an RBI in nine games this season (15.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (22.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.258
|AVG
|.147
|.337
|OBP
|.221
|.333
|SLG
|.196
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/7
|4
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Barria (2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, June 18, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.33 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
